Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 9,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 792,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.
CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.
Cryoport Stock Up 6.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
