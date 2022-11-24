Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 9,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 792,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,919,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.