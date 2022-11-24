Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 128,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 543,256 shares.The stock last traded at $71.17 and had previously closed at $73.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.