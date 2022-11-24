Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAMGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 128,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 543,256 shares.The stock last traded at $71.17 and had previously closed at $73.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

