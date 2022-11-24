Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.45

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $108.12, with a volume of 96210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.04.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35.

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $297,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $281,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,522.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $297,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,862. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

