Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 6.4%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 8,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 633,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several research analysts have commented on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $661.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,439,000 after acquiring an additional 375,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,307,000 after purchasing an additional 189,975 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,152 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,899,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

