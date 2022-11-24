St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Trading Down 5%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.92. 4,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

St. Joe Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in St. Joe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in St. Joe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

