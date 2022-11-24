Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $18.93

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $19.60. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 161 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $772.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.