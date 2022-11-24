Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANUGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 72,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 332,568 shares.The stock last traded at $14.66 and had previously closed at $13.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

