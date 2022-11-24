Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 72,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 332,568 shares.The stock last traded at $14.66 and had previously closed at $13.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

