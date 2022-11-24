Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $48.12. 24,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 682,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.
Legend Biotech Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
