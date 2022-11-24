Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $48.12. 24,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 682,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

About Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 437,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

