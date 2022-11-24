Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $81.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 45,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 499,870 shares.The stock last traded at $40.40 and had previously closed at $43.08.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

