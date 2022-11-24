Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. The business had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

ETWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in E2open Parent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 24.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

