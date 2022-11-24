Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $68,370.33 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $68,370.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

