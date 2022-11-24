Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Down 16.7%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 648,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 181,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

