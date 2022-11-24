Geoffrey C. Stanford Sells 4,056 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $67,126.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $15.67 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

