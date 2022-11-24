Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.
Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.
Safe Bulkers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $352.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on SB. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.