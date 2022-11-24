Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $352.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 50.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SB. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

