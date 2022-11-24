Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 20th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 121.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.