H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

HEES opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

