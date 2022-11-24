Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (HDIV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on December 30th

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HDIV opened at GBX 71.11 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.48 million and a PE ratio of 1,156.67. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 56.26 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 85.20 ($1.01).
