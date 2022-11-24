Best Buy Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 29.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Best Buy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,182 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

