Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.