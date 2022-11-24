Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

