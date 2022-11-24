Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 30th

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 720.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 29,600 shares of company stock worth $494,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.