Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
