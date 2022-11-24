Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

