Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Insider Steven H. Rosen Sells 102,820 Shares

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,788.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
IVC opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.
IVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.
