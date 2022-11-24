Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Insider Steven H. Rosen Sells 102,820 Shares

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,788.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Invacare Stock Performance

IVC opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Get Invacare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invacare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 315.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Invacare by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,829,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 689,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 465,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 253,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invacare by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 350,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.