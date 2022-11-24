MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Cowen decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.