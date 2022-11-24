Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of EDI stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
