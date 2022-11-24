Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.2 %
TSE:AGI opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 162.88. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.23.
