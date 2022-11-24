Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.2 %

TSE:AGI opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 162.88. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.23.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,123,176. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at C$451,989.72. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,123,176. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,456.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

