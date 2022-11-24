Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $27.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Autoscope Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

