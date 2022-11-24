Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

HVT stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HVT. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

