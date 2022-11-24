BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2213 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.17.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BW LPG stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of BW LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.