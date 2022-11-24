Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.1 %

YOU opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $174,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 217,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $6,580,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $174,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,824 shares of company stock worth $16,497,409. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,189,000 after buying an additional 1,238,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after buying an additional 826,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,982,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after buying an additional 203,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

