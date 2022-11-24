CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) Insider Acquires A$37,500.00 in Stock

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF – Get Rating) insider Mark Hancock bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($24,834.44).
CuFe Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.
About CuFe
