CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) Insider Acquires A$37,500.00 in Stock

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF – Get Rating) insider Mark Hancock bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($24,834.44).

CuFe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About CuFe

CuFe Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lithium, copper, iron, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the JWD, Yarram, Tennant Creek, Bryah Basin, Morck Well, Peak Hill, and Mt Ida projects located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Fe Limited and changed its name to CuFe Ltd.

