British Land Company Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get British Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.