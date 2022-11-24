Weyco Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WEYS opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weyco Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 182.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

