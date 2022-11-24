Equitable Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Equitable has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Equitable by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,916,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,752,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

