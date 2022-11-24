Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 54.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

