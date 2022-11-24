John C. Price Acquires 67,713 Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Stock

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) CFO John C. Price acquired 67,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,627.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,413 shares in the company, valued at $48,847.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IONM stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.68. Assure Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

