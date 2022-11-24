POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Purchases $37,980.00 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $6.86 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,607,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
