POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Purchases $37,980.00 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $6.86 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,607,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

