Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Insider Acquires A$39,998.80 in Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Rating) insider Alan Miles purchased 14,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$39,998.80 ($26,489.27).

Qube Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29.

Get Qube alerts:

Qube Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Qube’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Qube’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Qube Company Profile

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.