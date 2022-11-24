Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Acquires $36,960.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 253,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Joshua Horowitz acquired 710 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $6,759.20.

Limbach Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Limbach had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Limbach by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

