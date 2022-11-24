Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Purchases $42,720.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.00. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

BSRR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.