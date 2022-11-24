Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 1,989 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,435.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.1 %

COLL stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $162,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $211,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

