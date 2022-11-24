Karl Siegling Buys 44,455 Shares of Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) insider Karl Siegling purchased 44,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,787.70 ($27,673.97).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Karl Siegling purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,780.00 ($12,437.09).
Cadence Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Cadence Capital Increases Dividend
Cadence Capital Company Profile
Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.
