Insider Buying: POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Acquires $37,980.00 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.28. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PNT. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth $1,607,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

