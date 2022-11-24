Joshua Horowitz Buys 4,000 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,435.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Joshua Horowitz bought 710 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,759.20.

Limbach Trading Up 1.1 %

LMB opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $111.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $122.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at $82,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

