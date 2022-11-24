Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Semtech worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after purchasing an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Semtech stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

