T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after acquiring an additional 673,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average of $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

