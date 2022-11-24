The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.60% of Howard Hughes worth $20,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at $144,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Howard Hughes Profile

NYSE:HHC opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.