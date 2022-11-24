Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 43,688 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,688 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.27% of Encore Capital Group worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

