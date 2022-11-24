Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000.

Get Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GDIV stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.