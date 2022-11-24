Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $481.07 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.00 and a 200-day moving average of $430.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.