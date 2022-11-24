Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $481.07 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.00 and a 200-day moving average of $430.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

